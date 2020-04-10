You can join the Overwatch League mailing list to get 100 league tokens

There’s finally a good reason to join a mailing list. For the past few months, Overwatch League fans haven’t been able to earn Overwatch League tokens, which can be used to purchase team skins or special occasion skins within Overwatch. Sensing this frustration, the league is giving fans an easy way to earn a free skin by signing up for a mailing list.

Fans can sign up for the list, which sends news about the Overwatch League, using the email associated with their Battle.net account. If they sign up by April 29, they’ll receive 100 Overwatch League tokens by May 6. Those 100 tokens are enough to unlock one team skin for any hero in Overwatch.

We heard there might be some interest in TOKENS 🤭



Claim 100 OWL tokens, good for PC or console 👏



All you need to do is sign up or update your existing info here ➡ https://t.co/wWbi1WWC8H pic.twitter.com/fuhRsPMCRi — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 10, 2020

The Overwatch League used to give out league tokens as drops on Twitch when fans watched live matches. Since the Overwatch League moved to YouTube as part of a multi-year deal with the company earlier this year, though, tokens haven’t been enabled yet on official streams. Blizzard is reportedly still looking into the feature for YouTube viewers.

Fans who are already a part of the Overwatch League’s mailing list simply have to refresh their information to receive tokens. It may take up to several days after the campaign’s end on April 29 for tokens to be awarded, however. Console players must link their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts to their Battle.net account to receive tokens.

If you still need more Overwatch League tokens to outfit your entire squad of heroes in team colors, 100 tokens can be purchased for $4.99 through the Overwatch client.