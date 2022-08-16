Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?

Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.

To participate, you’ll need to make a Battle.net account and merge any console accounts you may have. Once you’ve done so, all of your data will be merged into your Battle.net account and you’ll no longer have to deal with several disparate accounts.

If you’re a player who enjoys achievement-hunting or getting trophies, you might be wondering how achievements will be handled during the merge and whether you’ll lose your console-specific achievements.

Merging achievements

No achievements will be lost or removed as a result of the account merge. All of your unlocked in-game achievements, including hero-specific ones like Lúcio’s The Floor is Lava and event-specific ones that grant unique cosmetics, will be unlocked and present in your merged Battle.net account. Any in-game achievements that you haven’t gotten yet will still be locked. This means that the cosmetics associated with your unlocked achievements will also be available in Battle.net and in Overwatch 2.

Console-specific achievements, including PlayStation trophies and Xbox quests, will remain on those specific consoles. You’ll still be able to see them when playing on each respective console, but they won’t show up in your Battle.net account information or on PC. Blizzard hasn’t announced whether this will change in the future, but for now, these achievements will stay separate from Overwatch and Overwatch 2’s in-game achievements.