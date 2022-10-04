Some Overwatch players have spent years honing their collection and hoarding cosmetics for their favorite heroes. When Overwatch 2 hit, however, they may have found a few of their preferred skins and items missing—and through no fault of their own.

With the release of Overwatch 2, several players booted up the game only to find some cosmetics have disappeared. The Blizzard forums are full of reports about the issue, with players mentioning a wide array of items disappeared. Based on user reports, affected items can include sprays, highlight intros, skins, and even golden guns, unlocked through competitive play.

Though it may hurt to see players’ hard-earned cosmetics just vanish out of the blue, Blizzard is already aware of the issue and will presumably work on a fix. Here’s what we know about this issue.

Why did my Overwatch 2 cosmetics disappear?

Shortly after the release of Overwatch 2, players flooded the forums with reports about missing cosmetics. This issue seems to have a far-reaching impact and doesn’t seem to be restricted to a single category of items. Blizzard acknowledged the topic on the official forums.

“We have received multiple reports of this and are currently investigated,” technical forum agent Kershew wrote. “You should not have lost any skins or golden weapons so is most likely a bug though I do not have any other information beyond it has been reported to be investigated.”

Additionally, Blizzard has also included the missing cosmetics in its Oct. 4 Known Issues list. “Some cosmetics, items, and currency that players own are not showing up in their collections,” it reads. This means the issue is likely a bug, and Blizzard is bound to present a solution.

Some issues are to be expected when a game launches, and a title with the magnitude of Overwatch 2 is no exception. The missing cosmetics bug seems to be one of the hiccups it faced at launch—one in a long list that includes lengthy queue times and server connection errors.