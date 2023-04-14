Overwatch has seen many new heroes enter the fold over the past seven years, and this remains true for its predecessor, Overwatch 2, which has already seen four characters enter the Blizzard title, including its most recent addition, Lifeweaver.

Despite just receiving a new hero less than a week ago, Overwatch 2 fans are already speculating about the next. And the most common assumption for the next addition is Overlord, a character briefly featured in multiple Overwatch comics and D.Va’s animated short.

If you’re curious about who Overlord is in Overwatch 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Overlord in Overwatch 2?

All we currently know about Overlord is they are a member of Meka Squad, a group of mech pilots that includes popular Overwatch 2 hero D.Va. The squad was showcased in D.Va’s “Shooting Star” animated short from nearly five years ago.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Meka Squad consists of five members, D.Va, Casino, D.Mon, King, and who many believe to be the next OW2 hero: Overlord.

Overlord already exists in Overwatch 2 in the form of an uncommon interaction between D.Va and Tracer: “I have to introduce you to Overlord! He’s the best pilot I know,” D.Va says. “Don’t sell yourself short! I’ve seen you in action,” Tracer replies.

Additionally, in a developer Q&A back in March, Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss explained that the “next two heroes are supports,” and they “are both cute.” This answer caused many OW2 fans to believe one of the next heroes coming to the game is Overlord. This seems especially plausible considering the most recent addition to the game was the support hero, Lifeweaver, seeming to confirm Neuss’s comments.

Related: Cassidy players already feeling the pain from Lifeweaver’s griefing

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding any potential abilities for Overlord in OW2 and the character remains but a mention in the hero shooter—for now.