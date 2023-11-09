Blizzard introduced the newest addition to Overwatch 2’s roster during the BlizzCon opening ceremony on Nov. 3, and after watching the trailer for Mauga, players might be surprised to hear a somewhat familiar voice actor.

The hefty, muscular Samoan has a voice that matches his masculine nature, and as the game’s latest berserking tank that dual-wields chainguns, we wouldn’t want it any other way. There’s something about Mauga’s power, deep laugh while firing both of his chainguns simultaneously that speaks to the inner rage in all of us, and the hero’s voice actor hits the nail on the head with his portrayal.

Who is Mauga’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

Mauga is voiced by actor John Tui in Overwatch 2. As is frequently the case with Overwatch 2 heroes, Blizzard do their best to find a person whose ethnicity is closely aligned with the hero they are voicing. So getting the 48-year-old New Zealander of Tongan descent made all the sense in the world.

If you recognize Tui’s voice, there could be any number of other movies or shows that you’ve heard him on previously. Tui’s career was catapulted by his role as Commander Anubis “Doggie” Cruger on the show Power Rangers S.P.D. in the mid-2000s. Since then he has played numerous roles in movies and shows including Battleship, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Mauga will be added to the Overwatch 2 roster officially at the start of season eight, which begins Tuesday, Dec. 5, and at that time, players will be able to unlock and play Mauga by purchasing the game’s premium battle pass. Mauga will initially be locked from competitive play. Blizzard typically keeps new heroes barred from the competitive ladder for their first two weeks in the game.