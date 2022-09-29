When does Wrath of the Bride start in Overwatch 2?

While Overwatch 2 might be switching things up with its new seasonal structure and battle pass cosmetics system, that doesn’t mean it’s left everything in the past. Seasonal events will be making a return to celebrate real-world holidays and more, just like in the first game. While they won’t be exactly the same as base Overwatch’s events, that’s something to celebrate: like the game itself, they’re evolving.

Blizzard has already revealed a little about Overwatch 2’s very first event. Known as Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, it will be a Halloween event that builds on the Junkenstein’s Revenge event from the first game. It’s not clear yet exactly what the event will entail, but the Overwatch 2 development team has already given us start and end dates to put on our calendar.

Here are the start and end dates for Wrath of the Bride in Overwatch 2.

When does Wrath of the Bride begin?

According to Blizzard, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride will begin on Oct. 25, just before Halloween. It will run until Nov. 8, a week after the holiday. The event appears to feature Sombra, who previously received a Halloween Terror skin called Bride in the first Overwatch. A screengrab in a Blizzard blog post from a few weeks ago showed an image of the event that featured Sojourn, Kiriko, and another hero running through a castle hallway toward Zomnic enemies.

It’s not clear whether Wrath of the Bride will include the same PvE combat that players loved so much in the original Junkenstein’s Revenge, as Blizzard hasn’t revealed any details beyond this one teaser. They’ve promised to share more information soon, so check back frequently for new details.