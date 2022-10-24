When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?

Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.

Halloween is right around the corner, and Halloween Terror will accompany it: the event will start on Oct. 25, likely around 1pm CT as that’s when most of Overwatch 2‘s patches go live. If you aren’t able to play as soon as it drops or you’re wondering how long you’ll have to get your spook on, fear not: we’ve got all the information you need to plan your play and check out everything Halloween Terror has to end before it’s over.

Here is the end date for Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror 2022 event.

Halloween Terror end date details

Halloween Terror 2022 will end on Nov. 8, 2022, exactly two weeks after it starts. Don’t worry if you can’t play before or on Halloween proper: the event will be around for a week after the holiday, giving you plenty of time to grab the cosmetics you want.

It’s worth noting that the end dates for the double XP weekend and the Twitch drops are different from the end of the event date. The double XP weekend begins on Friday, Oct. 28 and runs through the end of Monday, Oct. 31. Twitch drops begin on Oct. 25 alongside the event and run until Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1pm CT.

During Halloween Terror, players will be able to pick up two new legendary skins: Witch Kiriko and Executioner Junker Queen. There will also be a variety of free cosmetics available by completing challenges, which will likely incorporate the two limited-time modes: Junkenstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride, the latter of which is a new PvE experience.

Halloween Terror is Overwatch 2’s first seasonal event, so there’s quite a bit riding on it. It will lay the groundwork for the game’s future events, letting players know what to expect and how they’ll fit in with Overwatch 2’s new seasonal events.

