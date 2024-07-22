Image Credit: Bethesda
Esports World Cup Overwatch 2: Schedule, results, and more

The competition heats up in Saudi Arabia this week.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:44 am

The new era of competitive Overwatch 2 continues with the Esports World Cup kicking off July 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sixteen teams converge on the city as part of the massive EWC celebrations and will play for over a million dollars.

The revamped Overwatch 2 circuit takes a break as teams head to Saudi Arabia, with squads earning invites based on performances during OWCS Dallas, or working through regional qualifiers and stages to make it to EWC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament: Schedule, results, teams, streams, and more.

Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 format and teams

Crazy Raccoon celebrate their historic OWCS win in Dallas.
Can Crazy Raccoon win again? Image via Overwatch Esports on X/Twitter

The Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 2024 tournament features 16 teams from across the globe battling for a shot at the lion’s share of a $1 million prize pool. A $50,000 cash prize is also up for grabs for the tournament’s MVP.

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four, where they’ll play out a round-robin bracket consisting of best-of-five games. The top three teams in each group will proceed to the playoffs, with the group leader given a first-round bye in the finals.

The playoffs are single elimination, meaning there will be no second chances. As such, topping the group will be paramount. All finals matches are Bo5, with the champion to be decided on July 28. Here’s a list of the teams and their qualification process for the Overwatch 2 Esports World Cup event.

QualificationTeam
OWCS MajorNA/EMEA Top Two
Spacestation Gaming
ENCE

Winning Region Invite
Bleed
OWCS Asia Stage OneCrazy Raccoon
Team Falcons
ZETA Division
Fnatic
Chinese InviteLGD.OA
FACEIT MastersEMEA
Gaimin Gladiators
Twisted Minds
Virtus.pro

North America
Toronto Ultra
M80
NTMR

South America
ROC Esports

Oceania
The Great Showmen

Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 schedule and results

Group stage

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

A screenshot of the Overwatch 2 group stage.
The four groups are set. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Wednesday, July 24

  • 7am: Toronto Ultra vs. Gaimin | Crazy Raccoon vs. ROC Esports
  • 8:30am: Falcons vs. The Great Showmen | LGD.OA vs. Twisted Minds
  • 10am: ENCE vs. M80 | ZETA vs. Bleed
  • 11:30am: Spacestation vs. NTMR | Fnatic vs. VP
  • 1pm: ENCE vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. M80
  • 2:30pm: Spacestation vs. VP | Fnatic vs. NTMR

Thursday, July 25

  • 7am: Toronto Ultra vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Gaimin
  • 8:30am: LGD.OA vs. The Great Showmen | Falcons vs. Twisted Minds
  • 10am: Gaimin vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Toronto Ultra
  • 11:30am: Falcons vs. LGD.OA | Twisted Minds vs. The Great Showmen
  • 1pm: M80 vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. ENCE
  • 2:30pm: Spacestation vs. Fnatic | VP vs. NTMR
  • 4pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary)

Playoffs

A screenshot of the playoff stage for the Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament.
Single-elimination all the way to the final. Screenshot via Liquipedia.

The schedule for the EWC Overwatch 2 playoffs will be added shortly.

Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 streams: How to watch

The Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed the action, spoiler-free replays will be made available on the above channels following the conclusion of each matchday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
