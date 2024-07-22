Esports World Cup Overwatch 2: Schedule, results, and more

The new era of competitive Overwatch 2 continues with the Esports World Cup kicking off July 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sixteen teams converge on the city as part of the massive EWC celebrations and will play for over a million dollars.
The revamped Overwatch 2 circuit takes a break as teams head to Saudi Arabia, with squads earning invites based on performances during OWCS Dallas, or working through regional qualifiers and stages to make it to EWC.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament: Schedule, results, teams, streams, and more.
Contents
Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 format and teams
The Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 2024 tournament features 16 teams from across the globe battling for a shot at the lion’s share of a $1 million prize pool. A $50,000 cash prize is also up for grabs for the tournament’s MVP.
The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four, where they’ll play out a round-robin bracket consisting of best-of-five games. The top three teams in each group will proceed to the playoffs, with the group leader given a first-round bye in the finals.
The playoffs are single elimination, meaning there will be no second chances. As such, topping the group will be paramount. All finals matches are Bo5, with the champion to be decided on July 28. Here’s a list of the teams and their qualification process for the Overwatch 2 Esports World Cup event.
|Qualification
|Team
|OWCS Major
|NA/EMEA Top Two
Spacestation Gaming
ENCE
Winning Region Invite
Bleed
|OWCS Asia Stage One
|Crazy Raccoon
Team Falcons
ZETA Division
Fnatic
|Chinese Invite
|LGD.OA
|FACEIT Masters
|EMEA
Gaimin Gladiators
Twisted Minds
Virtus.pro
North America
Toronto Ultra
M80
NTMR
South America
ROC Esports
Oceania
The Great Showmen
Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 schedule and results
Group stage
All match times are in Central Time (CT).
Wednesday, July 24
- 7am: Toronto Ultra vs. Gaimin | Crazy Raccoon vs. ROC Esports
- 8:30am: Falcons vs. The Great Showmen | LGD.OA vs. Twisted Minds
- 10am: ENCE vs. M80 | ZETA vs. Bleed
- 11:30am: Spacestation vs. NTMR | Fnatic vs. VP
- 1pm: ENCE vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. M80
- 2:30pm: Spacestation vs. VP | Fnatic vs. NTMR
Thursday, July 25
- 7am: Toronto Ultra vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Gaimin
- 8:30am: LGD.OA vs. The Great Showmen | Falcons vs. Twisted Minds
- 10am: Gaimin vs. ROC Esports | Crazy Raccoon vs. Toronto Ultra
- 11:30am: Falcons vs. LGD.OA | Twisted Minds vs. The Great Showmen
- 1pm: M80 vs. Bleed | ZETA vs. ENCE
- 2:30pm: Spacestation vs. Fnatic | VP vs. NTMR
- 4pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Playoffs
The schedule for the EWC Overwatch 2 playoffs will be added shortly.
Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 streams: How to watch
The Esports World Cup Overwatch 2 tournament will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed the action, spoiler-free replays will be made available on the above channels following the conclusion of each matchday.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 01:44 am