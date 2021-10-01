When does the 2021 Overwatch Halloween Terror event start?

October is here and that means Overwatch’s Halloween Terror event is coming soon.

The Halloween Terror event is one of the original season events in Overwatch. It was just the second event Blizzard ever put in the game, coming in October 2016. Since then, the event has made an appearance every year beginning in the second week of October and lasting until the end of the month.

While Blizzard has not yet confirmed when the 2021 Halloween Terror event will begin, it can be deduced that it will likely come soon. Because nearly all Overwatch events begin on a Tuesday, this year’s Halloween Terror event will probably start on Oct. 12. This would make the end of the three-week-long event around Nov. 2.

As one of the more tenured events, Halloween Terror is loaded with cosmetics to acquire. During the upcoming three-week period, players will be able to collect skins, highlight intros, and emotes from previous years’ events.

In total, the event has introduced 20 skins, four highlight intros, five emotes, and 22 victory poses, among other things—and that doesn’t include anything the devs might add this year.

This article will be updated when an official start date for Overwatch’s 2021 Halloween Terror event is announced.