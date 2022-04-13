When does Sojourn release in the Overwatch 2 beta?

The beta is almost here, as is Sojourn.

Overwatch 2’s beta is on the horizon, and with it is the game’s first new hero in over two years, the DPS hero Sojourn.

On April 13, Blizzard revealed Sojourn’s origin story cinematic, revealing more about the character than has been made public before. Her real name is Vivian Chase, and she’s a former commander of the Canadian special forces who teamed up with Overwatch during the Omnic Crisis. It was here that she worked with Soldier: 76.

Introducing Sojourn.



A fierce former Captain of Overwatch equipped with cybernetic abilities.



Coming soon to #Overwatch2 PVP Beta. pic.twitter.com/wuCrPS8ik3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 13, 2022

Not much else is confirmed about the upcoming hero. Previous gameplay footage shows that she uses a Railgun as her primary weapon, which can be fired as an automatic weapon or a single-charge shot. This is subject to change before or after the beta begins, however.

In a live stream earlier in 2022, Blizzard also announced details about the upcoming closed beta for Overwatch 2. It’s set to begin on April 26, and Sojourn will be available as part of the closed beta from day one.

At a panel during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard also revealed that Sojourn will be “right at the center” of the plot and Overwatch 2’s storyline, so Vivian Chase will likely become a household name for fans of the franchise, right alongside fan-favorites like Tracer, Winston, Mercy, and more.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So, mark your calendars, Overwatch fans. Sojourn will be playable in the Overwatch 2 beta on April 26, and this likely means she will be available in the game on launch day.