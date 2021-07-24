When does Overwatch’s Summer Games 2021 event end?

Overwatch’s Summer Games event has officially started in near-perfect alignment with the Olympics in real life, but the in-game event for the class-based shooter won’t be here for too long.

This year’s Summer Games kicked off on July 20 and introduced eight new skins, including five legendaries. Players will also get the chance to unlock all of the skins from previous versions of the event, from Nihon Genji to Wave Hanzo.

Make a splash with a new wave of cosmetics and sizzling hot rewards. Overwatch Summer Games is LIVE NOW! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/f6z4KQ8n6G — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 20, 2021

The event will last three weeks in total and contains a challenge associated with each week, which gives players a chance to unlock an epic skin just by playing any game mode. This means that the Overwatch Summer Games 2021 event will end on August 10.

Players shouldn’t wait until the last minute to dive into the action, however. Three Epic skins—Ocean King Winston, Sunset Pharah, and Nihon Hanzo—will be up for grabs for those who play enough matches during each week of the event. In addition, event loot boxes can also give out the new emotes for Wrecking Ball and Reinhardt, Soldier:76’s new Highlight Intro, and even one of the new legendary skins if you’re lucky.