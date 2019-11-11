When does Overwatch’s 2019 Winter Wonderland event begin?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Halloween may now be over, but there’s still one more seasonal Overwatch event left before the year ends. Winter Wonderland is full of wintery-themed cosmetics and game modes for fans to enjoy while the holiday season lasts. Luckily for fans of the first-person shooter, it won’t be long before players will be able to roll snowballs and hunt yetis.

For this year’s Winter Wonderland event, fans should expect to see the return of previous seasonal game modes, like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt. Unfortunately for Overwatch fans, there has yet to be any word from Blizzard as to whether we’ll be getting a new game mode this year.

When the event kicks off, players will regain access to previous years’ cosmetics. The items will re-enter the game’s loot box pool and will become available for purchase from Hero Customization at a discounted price. And as is customary with seasonal events, Blizzard will release a collection of new skins this year for fans to unlock in between snowball fights. The Overwatch developer usually reveals these skins in the days leading up to the event’s launch, although we’ve already seen one new look from this year’s Winter Wonderland event.

At an “Artists at Work” panel during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard showed off a new skin for Sigma. The tank hero is redesigned as an ice wight with pale skin and bright blue eyes. He’s dressed in icy armor with a skull for a belt buckle and a crown of icy horns.

When does Winter Wonderland begin?

Blizzard Entertainment has yet to announce an official start date for this year’s Winter Wonderland. Based on previous years, however, the annual event usually begins around the second week of December and runs through the end of the month.

We’ll keep this article updated as more information about Overwatch‘s 2019 Winter Wonderland event becomes available.