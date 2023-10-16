When does Overwatch 2 Season 7 end?

Spooky season has been a boon for Overwatch 2 with the game’s Diablo crossover and Halloween Terror event bringing some of the best skins we’ve seen this year, but it will only be here for so long before it’s time to move on.

Overwatch 2’s seventh season began on Tuesday, Oct. 10, bringing with it a premium battle pass that includes a heavily hyped-up Mythic skin for one of the game’s most divisive heroes, Hanzo, as well as a new Legendary Lilith skin that has been helping players spot those pesky DPS Moira players from a mile away.

When does Overwatch 2 Season Seven end?

Overwatch 2 Season Seven is set to end on Dec. 5, according to the in-game timer on the battle pass page. Blizzard hasn’t confirmed an exact time for the new season, but typically new seasons begin around 1pm CT, give or take 10 to 20 minutes.

During the transition from one season to the other, it’s highly recommended to stay logged out of the game to avoid ending up in a bugged client. I typically like to wait about an hour until I hop into the new season, just to play it safe.

While the new season still has more than a month left, the Halloween Terror event and its corresponding Diablo crossover event won’t last nearly as long. If you’re looking to win all the rewards associated with those event challenges, you’ll have until Nov. 1 to do so. At that point, you won’t be able to play the fun seasonal co-op arcade modes anymore; Trials of Sanctuary, Junkenstein’s Revenge, and Wrath of the Bride will all be vaulted.

The end of Season Seven will come at the same time as the beginning of Season Eight, which is poised to add another new hero to the roster. Blizzard intends to reveal the new hero at BlizzCon on Nov. 3, but many players have already speculated the tank hero will be Mauga, based on teasers in the game’s new map Samoa.

