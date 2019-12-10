What time does Overwatch's Winter Wonderland 2019 start?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The time to throw snowballs and earn Holiday or Winter-themed skins is upon us as Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event returns to all servers on Dec. 10.

This is an open invitation for all players to grab a warm cup of cocoa and hop on team comms to share in the time-honored Holiday tradition of pushing the payload.

Overwatch on Twitter Winter (Wonderland) is coming… Put your enemies on ice as Rime Sigma when Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns on Dec. 10. https://t.co/yYf9OfQrc8

There is no official start time for the event, but you probably won’t be waiting until the wee hours of the night to start playing if you are worried about timing.

A group of new skins, headlined by the Rime Sigma skin will be available for a limited time as rewards. They will also appear in the seasonal loot boxes during the event. Those boxes also include every Winter Wonderland skin from the past two years, so you have another chance to collect the ones not in your collection already, too.

And if you don’t want to play the rolls and try to get all of those cosmetics through loot boxes, all of the skins, highlight intros, and emotes will be available for purchase in the Hero Customization menu for the typical Overwatch in-game currency. And all of the items from previous years will also be available at a discount.

Both Mei’s Snowball Offensive and the Yeti Hunt game mode should also be making a return in the other game modes section, so prepare to get annoyed by a bunch of taunting opponents as you try to one-shot each other.

All of the exclusive Winter-themed items, modes, and added little touches to the Overwatch UI will only be available until Jan. 2, so if you want to collect all of those new skins, you better get to work as soon as the Winter Wonderland event goes live on Dec. 10.