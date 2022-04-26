What is the Overwatch 2 beta ‘account missing Overwatch license’ error and how to fix it

Many fans are excited to get their hands on the new Overwatch 2 PvP beta, but some people are running into an error after they install the game that says their account is missing a license.

The good news for those who have this “account missing Overwatch license” error is that Blizzard is aware of the issue and is working on a fix for it. The bad news is that there is no timeline for the fix and there is no way to fix it at time of writing.

Although there is no way to fix the error, fans who have been granted access to the beta and run into this error will still get the chance to play the game when Blizzard comes up with a fix. Those who have run into the error will be out of luck until the devs announce a fix, and even then, they will still have to wait for their Battle.net to update and to download the beta version. Once there is a fix, players may need to restart their Battle.net account.

It’s unclear at time of writing if players who run into this error will need to do anything on their part to access the beta once there is a fix. Players who can’t get into the beta due to the error should keep an eye on Overwatch‘s social media for an announcement once a fix is implemented.