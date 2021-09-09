What is a rush comp in Overwatch?

Overwatch is a game that’s been defined by metas, particularly at the highest level of play.

While there will always be people who simply play the characters they like best, more coordinated teams might look to bring a little something extra to the way they approach matches by playing the most effective combinations of characters. Enter: rush comp.

What is a rush comp?

A rush comp, or rush composition, is when players choose their characters based on a fairly simple goal: take out the enemy as quickly as possible. The comp involves strong frontline tanks that can put out some damage, DPS characters that are good at locking down kills and can give chase, and highly mobile heroes that can keep the frontline alive.

The ultimate goal of a rush comp, according to this Your Overwatch video, is to choose a particular target—usually whichever enemy is either vulnerable at the moment or the one that’s most dangerous to your team—and run at them aggressively with the goal of securing a kill. The focus is best placed on DPS heroes since they pose the biggest threat with their high damage output. Rather than playing defensively or waiting for your opponent to make the first move, a rush comp is all about taking the initiative.

What characters work best with a rush comp?

There’s a strong set of characters that are frequently used when building a rush comp. The most common tank is Reinhardt, who can easily shield the backline with his large barrier. But he also provides a fair amount of damage and kill secure potential, making him the best tank choice. The other optimal tank is Zarya, who reaches high damage potential when she’s fully charged and can easily shield a more vulnerable DPS when they’re pushing for a kill. If you’re not a fan of either of these options, D.Va is also a possible rush comp contender because of her ability to fly at and disrupt high-ground DPS heroes.

The optimal healers are almost always Lúcio and Baptiste. Baptiste’s immortality field is invaluable in keeping the frontline alive long enough to secure a kill and his mobility allows him to get out of sticky situations. Lúcio has the same mobility advantages as Baptiste and his speed boost helps the team move forward quickly. In a rush comp, speed is your friend since the faster you can get to the enemy team, the faster you can disorient them and pick them off.

The traditional rush DPS is Mei. Mei is crucial since her slow potential helps isolate and focus a particular target, which is the hallmark of a rush comp. Her wall can also take the line of sight away from the enemy’s backline DPS heroes, which prevents them from defending the target you’ve isolated. Beyond Mei, fast, mobile DPS characters like Echo and Hanzo can also help. Hitscan heroes aren’t at quite as much of an advantage with rush since several rounds of nerfs have lowered their power a fair bit and they’re not as strong all-around picks as they used to be, though the damage potential found in the soon-to-be-renamed McCree’s Fan the Hammer can be useful. As long as you have Mei, your other DPS isn’t as important providing you pick someone who can help with securing kills.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How do you play a rush comp?

Actually playing a rush comp isn’t too hard. As we’ve said, it’s all about playing aggressively (without feeding) and focusing your entire team’s strength on taking out one target. The objective is less important, particularly on payload maps and phases. While the opposing team might get a little bit of payload value on the push, it’s more important to “aggressively target” particular characters to ultimately win the match.

Techniques like stepping forward as Reinhardt and putting some damage on the board, moving the team quickly as Lúcio, securing kills with Mei’s slow, and getting Zarya to full charge can assist a rush comp. The most important component lies in the way you approach a match. A lot of teams will hold their side of the objective or wait for the enemy to come to them. Instead of standing on the objective and waiting for the opposing team to arrive or languidly pushing the payload, try pushing forward behind your Reinhardt’s shield or increasing your Zarya to maximum charge. Rush is about stepping forward, taking initiative, and tearing into the other team before they have a chance to react. The abilities of the heroes we’ve discussed should be used to increase the amount of time your team can chase and corner picks.

But communication is just as important as your hero picks. Like most other organized comps, a rush comp is nearly impossible to pull off with a team of randoms. It’s best played with a full team of six where everyone is willing to give its techniques a shot. The tank players should be strong shotcallers who can choose targets quickly, while the DPS heroes and healers should be vocal about their positioning and health status. Without proper communication, the strength of a rush comp goes down significantly.

Rush comp is one of the strongest metas in Overwatch right now, so it makes sense that everyone’s giving it a try. If you can form a strong, coordinated team where everyone pulls their weight, a rush comp is a great way to climb up the ranked ladder.