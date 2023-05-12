What does GR mean in Overwatch 2?

In gaming, we often hear the phrase ‘good game’ or ‘gg..’ But as so many phrases or gaming slang are invented every day, it can be hard to keep up with them. One in particular you may have heard or seen in Overwatch 2 is “GR.”

As the meaning of this phrase differs depending on where you hear it, you may wonder what GR means in Overwatch.

“GR” meaning in Overwatch 2

After a game in Overwatch, you may hear or see the phrase GR, which can either be a good or a bad thing, depending on how it’s used. So, context is key in determining whether it’s a form of toxicity or positivity. And here’s how to tell which one is which.

The positive version of GR stands for “good round.” After a challenging game, your teammates may say GR, which could be seen as another form of “GG.” It means you all have played hard, worked hard, and were able to make those clutch plays.

On the other hand, GR can also translate to “get wrecked” or “get rekt.” In this case, it’s not positive, especially if sent to the enemy team. The person saying it is gloating and telling the enemy, “You suck,” or “You got played.” And neither of those is friendly or kind.

So, please don’t take it to heart if you get the unkind version of GR in Overwatch.

What does “GR” mean in online gaming?

While GR has two different meanings when it’s said in Overwatch 2, it can also mean “Gotta Run.” It’s a quick way of telling your friends you need to go. And there’s no hidden meaning or negativity that you have to worry about.

So, depending on its use, GR has two very different meanings in Overwatch 2 and gaming.

