We asked ChatGPT to rework Overwatch’s Wrecking Ball, and we couldn’t believe the results

Wrecking Ball is one of the weakest heroes in Overwatch 2 and the community thinks the tank is in need of buffs. The hamster and his giant ball don’t necessarily provide the protection squishier teammates need, especially on larger maps like Paraiso. Dot Esports asked artificial intelligence ChatGPT what it would do to make Wrecking Ball better in Overwatch 2, and its suggestions would arguably make the tank overpowered.

“Our goal with these changes is to make Wrecking Ball a viable and formidable tank hero that can both soak up damage and deal it out in equal measure,” ChatGPT said before providing all the changes it would make to Wrecking Ball’s abilities in Overwatch 2.

Although the changes ChatGPT suggested are just ideas, they seem too much. A tank is supposed to be the front line of the team and take damage while dishing out a little of its own.

What ChatGPT suggested would make Wrecking Ball deal much more damage than he’s supposed to and likely make the hamster and his giant ball one of the most overpowered heroes in Overwatch 2. This would almost certainly lead to Wrecking Ball’s pick rate skyrocketing, but it could also make the game unplayable for other heroes.

Wrecking Ball is one of the least popular heroes in Overwatch 2. The tank is the least-played hero on PC in the last three months and the sixth least-played hero on console in the last three months, according to Overbuff’s statistics for competitive games.

Instead of making Wrecking Ball a super-powerful tank like ChatGPT suggested, Blizzard could take a radical route and change the hero’s role from tank to DPS by adjusting his hitbox and abilities. “Move him to DPS,” one Redditor suggested in a recent post about how Wrecking Ball. “Reduce the size of the ball (make him smaller). Add damage to guns. Reduce health.”

It’s unclear if Blizzard is working on buffing Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2’s next balance update.