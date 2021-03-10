Washington Justice unveils new practice facility in DC

The Justice are looking to turn things around in 2021.

The Washington Justice revealed a state-of-the-art practice facility in Washington, D.C earlier today. The 4,200 square foot space “will play an integral role in the Washington Justice’s 2021 Overwatch League season,” according to an announcement made by the Justice.

“Following on the incredible success of playing live in front of packed hometown crowds at two Homestands at the iconic Anthem, we are proud to continue finding innovative ways to engage with our fans, even through the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented,” Washington Justice owner Mark Ein said.

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 🏠



We're excited to announce that we've moved into our new facility in the heart of downtown DC!



Our new HQ will offer our players an unparalleled competitive environment while offering fans more ways to interact!#JusticeIsServed — Washington Justice (@washjustice) March 10, 2021

The space will also “play host for exclusive fan events and a full retail shop experience,” according to Washington’s announcement. It’s still unknown in what capacity the pandemic will play a role in Washington’s plans to nurture an authentic fan experience. Last season, a large number of homestand events—including three Justice homestands—were canceled due to the global spread of COVID-19.

“This innovative, new facility enables us to create a best-in-class experience for our players and competitive staff, while also unlocking more frequent opportunities for us to connect with our fans,” said Grant Paranjape, Washington’s VP of esports.

The new Washington facility follows in the footsteps of other Overwatch League teams that have also been pumping money into the infrastructure and facilities side of the esports industry. The Toronto Defiant, for example, recently unveiled a 7,000 seat stadium in the heart of Downtown Toronto that’s expected to be completed sometime in 2025.

The 2021 Overwatch League season is set to begin on April 16.