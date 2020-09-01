Washington Justice parts ways with LullSiSH following visa issues

The pro is already signed to EU Contenders team Young and Beautiful.

The Washington Justice officially ended its contract with former main tank Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund today.

The pro had issues with his visa since he signed with the Justice and didn’t get a chance to play in the Overwatch League. LullSiSH has already signed with EU Contenders team Young and Beautiful.

Today we announce the departure of @LullSish as we grant his release from our roster so that he may immediately pursue other opportunities to play Overwatch professionally.



We wish him the best and hope that he is able to compete in the Overwatch League soon! pic.twitter.com/l4Gj93OWQL — Washington Justice (@washjustice) September 1, 2020

“Unfortunately due to unique individual circumstances we were not able to successfully resolve his Visa situation and welcome him to D.C. earlier this year,” the team said.

Although fans never got to see LullSiSH on the Overwatch League stage, former Justice head coach Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing gave a taste of his performance in scrims.

“Before the season started, we split playtime between Roar and Lullsish and Lullsish got a preeeeetty good win rate,” he wrote. “Great comms and a calm leader shotcaller type. Would go well in teams needing strong callers in their tank line.”

The pro quickly found a home on EU Contenders team Young and Beautiful as half of a tank duo alongside Hafþór “Hafficool” Hákonarson.

LullSiSH first made his way to the Justice alongside fellow tank Elliot “Ellivote” Vaneryd in 2019. At the time, the pro encountered issues with his visa, which postponed his debut to this year. In February, however, the Justice shared that the pro was expected to miss the start of the season due to “extenuating circumstances with his visa.”

The Washington Justice had a lukewarm performance in the Overwatch League’s third season, sitting in 19th place in the standings—only ahead of the Boston Uprising.