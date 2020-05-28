Unter joins L.A. Valiant as assistant coach

Unter most recently was working as the Head Coach of the British Hurricane.

The Los Angeles Valiant has signed Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher to be its new assistant coach, the Overwatch League team announced today.

Unter is a retired Overwatch support player and coach who most recently worked as the head coach of the British Hurricane, the academy team for the London Spitfire. His role with the Valiant will be his first Overwatch League (OWL) position.

Just finished up wrecking EU Contenders, now on his way to NA to get his #WingsOut.



Please join us in welcoming @UnterOW from the @Hurricane to the Los Angeles Valiant! pic.twitter.com/Db1HJ2cQ6m — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) May 28, 2020

Unter first entered the Overwatch esports scene in 2017, playing for the organization Your Name Here. He went on to play for several other esports orgs, including competing for ORDER from mid-2018 until January 2020. ORDER was a crowdsourced Australian esports organization that saw significant successes in Overwatch Contenders Australia before disbanding earlier this year.

Since February, Unter has been working as the head coach of the British Hurricanes. Under Unter’s leadership, the Hurricanes have seen great success in 2020, taking first place in the first four weeks of the Contenders 2020 EU Season One.

Unter replaces Justin “reprize” Hand as the Valiant’s assistant coach. Reprize was released from the organization in March along with Valiant’s former associate head coach Warsi Faraaz “Stoop” Waris.

The Valiant have been consistently improving over the past several weeks of OWL competition. They managed to secure the No. 4 seed in the North American May Melee tournament, where they lost in the semifinals to the eventual winners of the tournament, the San Francisco Shock.

The Valiant will return to competition on June 13.