Uber and Mr. X confirmed to return for Overwatch League’s 2020 season

Mitch “Uber” Leslie and Matt “Mr. X” Morello will be casting the Overwatch League’s 2020 season, they confirmed on social media today.

One of the league’s top casting duos hadn’t announced their plans for 2020 until today, just one day before the league’s 2020 season kicks off. And they did it in fitting fashion.

Uber’s over-the-top “rap god” demeanor and Mr. X’s quiet calmness were both apparent in their announcements on Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

While Mr. X chose a black and white, demure, model-quality photo for his announcement, Uber opted for a silly video. Both of their personalities were on display in the announcements, which should come as good news for most OWL fans.

While “Uber-X” returns, much of the Overwatch League’s previous broadcast talent has moved on, including Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist, Chris Puckett, Malik Forte, Danny Lim, Mica Burton, and Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat.

Last month, Salome “Soe” Gschwind announced she would be hosting the Overwatch League’s analyst desk. Although there will be a distinct lack of returning faces, there will still be plenty of familiar players on OWL broadcasts this season.

The 2020 Overwatch League season begins tomorrow, Feb. 8.