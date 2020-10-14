Tracer – London Calling issue 2 now live

Tracer’s next comic adventure is out now. Tracer – London Calling issue two dropped on the Overwatch website today.

This 23-page issue is a direct continuation from the previous London Calling that dropped on Sept. 14 in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics.

When Tracer vows to help her new friend, she attracts the attention of an omnic group who believes nothing good can come from humans.



Sprint into TRACER-LONDON CALLING #2, a brand-new comic from @DarkHorseComics.



This limited-run series takes place years after Overwatch had been disbanded and focuses on Tracer’s interactions with the intelligent robots known as Omnics who are struggling in the aftermath of the Omnic Crisis, with some falling into a life of crime.

“When Tracer vows to help her new friend, she attracts the attention of an Omnic group who believes nothing good can come from humans,” the descriptions says.

From the preview shown on the Overwatch Twitter account, you can expect to learn a bit more about what drives some Omnics to do what they do—and perhaps some lore around Omnic monk Tekhartha Mondatta. It looks like we might even see a new look at the fight between Tracer and Widowmaker right before Mondatta’s assassination.

You can read both issues of Tracer – London Calling for free on the Overwatch website, along with dozens of other completed, limited-run stories. Physical editions of this specific comic series will start being released in December.