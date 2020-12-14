Toybot Zenyatta skin revealed for Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020

Zenyatta is the latest Overwatch hero to receive some festive cheer for the holiday season, this time in the form of the new Toybot skin.

The official Overwatch Twitter account revealed the skin today through a short teaser, depicting the omnic monk in a new light with sharp, angular parts and the look and feel of a battery-operated toy robot—complete with the actual batteries and an on/off switch. This Legendary skin will accompany the previously-revealed Penguin Mei during the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 event, which starts on Dec. 15.

Toy to the world!



Experience festivity as Toybot Zenyatta. 🤖



Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins December 15. pic.twitter.com/LSPaueqlvV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2020

The skin also features a large red ribbon on its back, attached to what appears to be a gift tag, replacing Zenyatta’s yellow cloak with something more fitting for the holiday season. Zenyatta’s orbs have even been updated to feature bright cheerful colors, with a small smiley face on each of the yellow spots that echo the static smile on Zenyatta’s new cubic head.

In previous Winter Wonderland events, players had access to Zenyatta’s Legendary Nutcracker skin, which also made major changes to the original model of the hero. This new Toybot skin completely alters the look and feel of the omnic monk and makes him feel like part of the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game.

Players will be able to purchase the Toybot skin for 3,000 credits or through loot boxes until the Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 event ends on Jan. 5. But once the event ends, it’ll be unavailable to obtain until later next year.