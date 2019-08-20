Toronto Defiant leak home venue, 2020 schedule

The Toronto Defiant seemingly leaked their 2020 home arena and schedule on the team’s website.

On April 18 and 19, Toronto will host the “Spring Siege,” the team’s first homestand weekend, which will take place at Roy Thomson Hall. Three matches will be played each day, with the Defiant taking on the Atlanta Reign and Washington Justice in the final match of each day.

Screengrab via Toronto Defiant

In addition to Toronto, Atlanta, and Washington, the Paris Eternal, Florida Mayhem, London Spitfire, Philadelphia Fusion, and Boston Uprising will also participate in the Spring Siege. Paris and Boston seem to only have one match scheduled for the weekend, however.

Toronto seemingly will host another homestand weekend on Aug. 8 and 9, which they plan to call the “Summer Storm.”

Roy Thomson Hall has a seating capacity of 913 people, according to the venue’s website. The exact number of seats will obviously change based on the Defiant’s stage and in-venue activities.