This Overwatch player randomized hero abilities—and now we can’t wait for Mercy’s Dragonblade

In lighter Overwatch 2 news, a player on Overwatch‘s subreddit randomized hero abilities and got some pretty hilarious results.

They randomized every hero ability and assigned them to random heroes. Here are a few we felt were particularly funny.

Flying Widowmaker

Have you ever had a Widowmaker who couldn’t hit shots against enemy Pharah and Mercy? Well, this randomizer pretty much said “if you can’t beat them, join them.” This Widowmaker features Pharah’s Jump Jet and Mercy’s Valkyrie, which means she’s going to be floating around in the air and hitting headshots.

Mercy, have mercy

Imagine this, a doctor with a valkyrie suit comes down from the sky. You think you’re saved, but not in the way you imagined. She pulls out a Dragonblade and starts destroying everyone around you while healing up to full. This Mercy has absolutely no mercy.

Reinhardt but immortal

The highlight of these random abilities is Recall. Imagine having a tank that doesn’t need healing and can be aggressive without any repercussions. Imagine he can also wall climb and push you off the map using Coach Gun while still having Earthshatter in his arsenal.

These are only a few characters we found to be overpowered or have pretty nasty ability combinations. There are also some characters in the list that pretty much do nothing like Kiriko and Reaper, which is hilarious too.