This Overwatch 2 hero may be next in line for a rework

After recent Sombra and Roadhog reworks in Overwatch 2, we might already know the next hero to receive a makeover from the devs.

According to a post from reliable Overwatch news source, Overwatch Cavalry on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Dec. 12, the next hero in Overwatch 2 to get a rework might be Reaper. The tweet claims the dev team aims to “modernize Reaper’s kit and may give him a new ability on right click.” The goal of this rework is apparently to give Reaper slightly more decision-making in combat.

As long as the rework doesn’t ruin the character. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The community in the replies to the post agrees Reaper is overdue for a rework as he hasn’t had a change to his kit in forever, and it’s “way too outdated compared to other new kits or heroes.” Reaper currently doesn’t have a right-click ability, unlike the majority of heroes in Overwatch 2, making his overall kit smaller. And while there is room to play him in the current Overwatch 2 meta, there are far better options.

Fans started theorizing what this rework might bring and what kind of new ability they’d like to see. Several fans want to see some sort of a bomb or a grenade as a right-click ability. It could be something offensive, like the grenade launcher we saw back in the Overwatch reveal trailer, or something more defensive, like a smoke bomb. Since the post mentioned “decision-making,” it’s possible some of his current abilities will get adjusted, including Fade and the self-healing passive.

Despite this being a much-needed rework, some players are confused why Blizzard might choose to work on Reaper earlier than Cassidy, especially since Cassidy’s kit (mainly Ultimate) has been a complaint for a long time. On Dec. 7, however, Overwatch Cavalry claimed the devs are set to take a look at Cassidy as they are not fully happy withhis current kit. So the gun-slinger may still get his long-awaited rework yet, but whether or not its before the rumored Reaper rework remains to be seen.