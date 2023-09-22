This Overwatch 2 fan created a dream Edgerunners crossover, and it looks awesome

We’ve already seen an Overwatch 2 collaboration with anime One Punch Man, what’s one more? This time, fans are fantasizing about bringing characters from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to the hero shooter.

On Sept. 21, an Overwatch fan shared their ideas for heroes that could become characters from Edgerunners if the crossover were to ever happen.

Here’s what they thought of:

Zarya – Dorio

Baptiste – Maine

Tracer – Rebecca

Zenyatta – Pilar

Rammatra – Adam Smasher

Sombra – Lucy

Cassidy – Falco

Many of these characters fit extremely well, especially Zarya as Dorio. The OP could not find a decent character for David though, the main protagonist in Edgerunners. Other fans suggested that he could be either Rammatra or Tracer. Rammatra makes sense to me, but that means David will have to be in his final form and I’m not a big fan of it.

Many players agreed that Rammatra would be a great fit for Adam Smasher instead. Both are menacing and Rammatra’s switching forms can be explained with cybernetics. Several players mentioned that Adam has a casual form in Cyberpunk’s lore that can make the skin work.

My suggestion for David would be Genji. I know the sword doesn’t really fit here but Genji is mostly cybernetic and his dash can have David’s Sandevistan visual effects. If it’s too big of a stretch, Soldier 76 is also a decent option in my opinion.

The best part of this dream crossover is that Cassidy and Falco share the same voice actor – Matthew Mercer. Not only do the two characters look similar, but Falco has a cyberarm, just like Cassidy. Talk about a perfect match.

