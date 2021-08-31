This fan-made RGB skin for Overwatch’s Echo is stunning

Have you ever wanted to see what Echo would look like as a gaming PC?

An Overwatch fan artist has created an epic new look for Echo, including a video, screengrabs, and concept art of a new skin.

Artist Evanyla created a skin for Echo that they call Dark Circuit Echo. The skin pays homage to Echo’s robotic history (and players’ gaming PCs) with RGB elements, fans, cooling pipes, and other computer staples. It features gorgeous rainbow elements at the shoulders and at Echo’s fingertips alongside a sharp, angular redesign for her wings.

Rather than just illustrating the skin, Evanyla went all-out to showcase their design, creating a trailer-style video that shows what the skin would look like in action. The video mimics Overwatch‘s skin reveal videos, right down to the slow camera pan from the bottom up.

Image via Evanyla

Evanyla even made a custom event icon for the skin, which they edited onto the Overwatch home screen in the video and wrote text for the skin library page. The text mentions that Evanyla created the skin as part of their diploma project for school.

Image via Evanyla

Alongside the video, Dark Circuit Echo also has a couple of in-game “beauty shots” and concept art that’s designed to look like an official Overwatch concept art sheet. Just one of these pieces alone would be impressive, but the combination of all three almost fooled us into thinking this was a real skin.

Evanyla mentions in the comments that the entire thing took three months to make. They received praise from many Overwatch fans, with some calling on Blizzard to make this a real skin.