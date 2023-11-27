Hanzo players beware as the Overwatch 2 community has deciphered the best counters for your one-shot-headshot methods.

Enraged support-playing gamers congregated on social media to create the best squad possible for tackling pesky Hanzo mains. With every Hanzo counter mentioned, a specific technique followed. Mark Nov. 26 as the day the support class found their Hanzo counters in OW2. Names like Moira and Brigitte were the driving forces against a flurry of opposing Storm Arrows, however, other members of OW2’s crew managed to stake their claim as the true Hanzo counter. While the aforementioned supports have a fighting chance against Hanzo, Illari might’ve just been crowned the best counter to the bow-wielding hero.

Get your duo to pick Illari. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is due to her all-around solid skillset. Players noted her speed and ability to land pop-shots with ease as one of the best ways to handle bothersome Hanzo. Being able to land these headshots on an opposing Hanzo means he’ll have to rethink his duels until he’s fully healed. Pair this with her Outburst ability, and you’ll be a hard target for Hanzo to hit. Moira’s orb and teleport ability will be one of the best ways to avoid a Hanzo, according to the community. Specifically, flanking an opposing Hanzo and leaving your orb to float around the vicinity is a surefire way to reduce his health significantly. This isn’t limited to just flanking; Moira’s orb is effective from most distances and is guaranteed to knock him down a peg.

Brigitte was also placed in the spotlight. The shield-donning support is a master at blocking Hanzo’s one-shot-kill arrows and has a fighting chance in a one-on-one duel. However, the community admitted her lack of movement-based abilities makes her an easy target for random arrows to the head.

Hanzo’s already been the topic of nerfs in OW2’s brief history. Eventually, Blizzard saw how overpowered Hanzo was, and thus reduced the impact of his arrow damage in June this year. However, it seems the community believes he’s due for another nerf this month.