Overwatch 2‘s Ramattra is notorious for his ability to attract followers, a prowess that extends onto the game’s battlefields. The steadfast omnic is a powerful tank who inspires his allies to move forward and take on any enemy in their path. His status as a tempo tank gives players the opportunity to switch between two different modes as needed to best protect their team and lead the charge.

Despite these abilities, even the strongest, most inspirational tank can’t defeat an entire team by himself. Ramattra functions best when he has a solid team behind him that helps make up for his lack of self-sustain and mobility. If you’re a Ramattra player looking to tell your team what to play for maximum effectiveness or a support or damage player who wants to support the omnic in the best way possible, we’ve got your back.

Here are the best heroes to play with Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Best heroes to play with Ramattra in OW2

Mercy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy is one of the easiest pick-up-and-play heroes in the game, making her a great choice for beginner players who want to pair up with a Ramattra friend. Even at intermediate to upper levels of play, she keeps her effectiveness thanks to her very high sustained healing output. Ramattra lacks self-sustain, so keeping Mercy’s healing beam trained on him while he rushes into the fray in Nemesis Form is a great way to keep him alive. Mercy can also consistently boost his damage when he dives in, making him an even scarier menace than he already is.

Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For the purpose of supporting Ramattra, Ana is essentially a more advanced version of Mercy. His large Nemesis Form hitbox makes it easy to land healing darts on him, and she can pick off anyone who might be targeting him with her recently-buffed Sleep Dart. As long as she’s consistently hitting her shots, Ana can easily keep Ramattra alive, and timing a Nano Boost in conjunction with Nemesis Form is a great way to splinter the enemy team. While Ana requires more mechanical skill than Mercy does, both of them make great support companions for Ramattra.

Mei

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While she’s classed as a damage hero, Mei functions more as a utility support when paired with Ramattra. Her Ice Wall is a great way to prevent the enemy team from running or escaping when Ramattra goes into Nemesis Form. When used well, it can wall enemies into a small area, making it easier for Ramattra to hit them without having to chase and potentially move out of range of support. Mei’s Blizzard and Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex also synergize well; Ramattra can pull enemies into place while Mei drops her ultimate underneath for a devastating combo.

Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra is one of the best heroes to use to take advantage of the chaos following Ramattra’s transformation into Nemesis Form. While enemies are trying to get away from the rampaging omnic, Symmetra can simply lock her beam onto defenseless heroes and follow them while they run, charging her primary fire at the same time. Her Photon Barrier ultimate can also provide a small amount of backline defense for lower-HP teammates when Ramattra charges in and leaves them without a tank.

Tracer

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer’s high mobility and “get out of jail free” abilities can help her dance around Ramattra while he runs in with Nemesis Form enabled, providing supporting fire and chasing enemies who try to run away. Like Symmetra, she’s great at tracking down low-health heroes and pursuing them until they either turn on her or die, particularly if she has her Pulse Bomb ultimate up. If Ramattra gets into trouble and has to back out or gets killed, she can use Recall and Blink to jump out of the enemy team and back to safety.

If Tracer isn’t your style, Genji is also an excellent choice thanks to his high mobility. Unleashing a Dragonblade ultimate while Ramattra is in Nemesis Form is a great way to knock out stragglers and keep the opposing team contained within a small area.