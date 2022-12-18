The best Overwatch skins of 2022

2022 was a strange and eventful year for the Overwatch franchise. At the beginning of the year, details about the then-forthcoming Overwatch 2 were still scarce, and fans weren’t sure what to expect. After a developer update that revealed plans to launch the seminal FPS’ sequel later in the year, developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that instead of hosting the usual seasonal events in Overwatch, it would instead release a series of Anniversary Remix events. These events offered fans a chance to grab all their favorite legendary skins and a handful of new recolors before the game was gone for good.

When Overwatch 2 finally launched on Oct. 4, access to the first game was revoked for good. Players could still access all of their old cosmetics in the new game and had the opportunity to add to their collections thanks to a new in-game shop and battle pass system that offered plenty of new skins. While the game’s launch was anything but smooth and players are still debating the merits of the new monetization system, there’s no doubt that there are more skins available now than ever before, despite the lack of seasonal events this year.

Here are the very best Overwatch and Overwatch 2 skins of 2022.

The 5 best Overwatch skins released in 2022

Witch Kiriko

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Witch Kiriko was one of just two new skins for Halloween Terror 2022, Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. While Executioner, the other new Halloween Terror skin, was fine, Witch takes the cake thanks to its understated color scheme and classic details. In the tradition of the famed Witch Mercy skin, Witch Kiriko gives the healer a curved hat, a collared tunic and pants, and buckled boots. It’s just elegant enough to land a spot on our list.

Cyber Demon Genji

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Cyber Demon Genji is a bit of a cop-out, we know. It’s the franchise’s first-ever Mythic skin, a brand-new tier above legendary. From what the developers have said, these skins will be made to stand out: a new Mythic will be released with each season’s battle pass, and all of them have customizable elements. With Cyber Demon, players can change Genji’s mask, sword, tattoo pattern, and more to create something truly unique. No matter which combination you pick, it’s an incredibly cool skin.

Genjiman Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Two best skins for Genji? That doesn’t seem fair, we know, but Genjiman was just too awesome to ignore. This recolor of Sentai came out earlier this year during one of the first Overwatch‘s Anniversary Remix events, all of which featured recolored legendary skins from previous events. Genjiman’s shiny red components, dramatic V headpiece, and slim sword make it look as though the cyborg ninja has stepped right out of a Gundam episode. Your enemies won’t know what hit them with this skin.

Mechatron Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mechatron is another recolor that arrived during Anniversary Remix. It’s a nice spin on Mechaqueen, which is one of Pharah’s base legendary skins. Mechaqueen is still available for purchase in Overwatch 2 with legacy currency, so if you’re a Pharah player and you don’t already have it, don’t wait! Mechatron turns the original skin’s navy blue and white armor to a sleek purple, which makes her look like a member of the Null Sector Onmic faction. Pharah is no stranger to ostentatious skins, but this is one of the very best.

Hydra Symmetra

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Hydra is a recolor of the classic Halloween Terror skin Dragon. When Dragon was first released, fans went wild for its detailed silhouette and completely new spin on Symmetra. Hydra takes everything that was great about the original skin and enhances it, changing the architech’s glowing lava from red to a poisonous green and granting her wicked-looking claws. It’s one of Symmetra’s best skins and one of the best skins in the entire game. Make this one a priority when Halloween Terror comes around again.