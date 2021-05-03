The best Overwatch keybinds

Competitive gamers need a lot of things to dominate.
To be the very best, gamers need to have excellent hand-eye coordination, a solid gaming rig, good equipment and accessories, and lots of skill. But it’s essential to have some good keybinds for each specific game, too.
When playing any competitive shooter, it’s obviously important to have keybinds that you’re comfortable with. To excel and play at your best, the keyboard should become an extension of your hands, and button presses should happen without even really thinking about them.
It’s a good thing that, by default, Overwatch’s keybinds are already pretty great. You don’t need to do too much work to them unless you have some extreme preferences, such as loading up your 40-button MMO mouse with abilities and commands.
Here’s the best, basic way to fix up your Overwatch keybinds.
Movement
Forward: W
Back: S
Left: A
Right: D
Crouch: Left Alt
Jump: Space
Weapons and abilities
Ability 1: Left Shift
Ability 2: E
Ultimate/Ability 3: Q
Primary Fire: Left Mouse
Secondary Fire: Right Mouse
Equip Weapon 1: 1
Equip Weapon 2: 2
Quick Melee: Mouse 4
Reload: R
Next Weapon: Scroll wheel up
Previous Weapon: Scroll wheel down
Communication
Communication Menu: C
Need Healing: X
Group Up: G
Ultimate Status: Z
Acknowledge: B
Emotes, voice lines, sprays
Emote Menu: B
Voice Line Menu: J
Spray Menu: T
Chat and voice
Hide Chat: Shift + Ctrl + C
Open Chat: Enter
Reply to Whisper: Backspace
Team Chat: Y
Voice Chat Push to Talk: V