The best Overwatch keybinds

Here's the best way to load up your keybinds.

Competitive gamers need a lot of things to dominate.

To be the very best, gamers need to have excellent hand-eye coordination, a solid gaming rig, good equipment and accessories, and lots of skill. But it’s essential to have some good keybinds for each specific game, too.

When playing any competitive shooter, it’s obviously important to have keybinds that you’re comfortable with. To excel and play at your best, the keyboard should become an extension of your hands, and button presses should happen without even really thinking about them.

It’s a good thing that, by default, Overwatch’s keybinds are already pretty great. You don’t need to do too much work to them unless you have some extreme preferences, such as loading up your 40-button MMO mouse with abilities and commands.

Here’s the best, basic way to fix up your Overwatch keybinds.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Movement

Forward: W

Back: S

Left: A

Right: D

Crouch: Left Alt

Jump: Space

Weapons and abilities

Ability 1: Left Shift

Ability 2: E

Ultimate/Ability 3: Q

Primary Fire: Left Mouse

Secondary Fire: Right Mouse

Equip Weapon 1: 1

Equip Weapon 2: 2

Quick Melee: Mouse 4

Reload: R

Next Weapon: Scroll wheel up

Previous Weapon: Scroll wheel down

Communication

Communication Menu: C

Need Healing: X

Group Up: G

Ultimate Status: Z

Acknowledge: B

Emotes, voice lines, sprays

Emote Menu: B

Voice Line Menu: J

Spray Menu: T

Chat and voice

Hide Chat: Shift + Ctrl + C

Open Chat: Enter

Reply to Whisper: Backspace

Team Chat: Y

Voice Chat Push to Talk: V