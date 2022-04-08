The best Overwatch desktop backgrounds

Want to add a little style to your PC background? Finding an Overwatch desktop background is the way to do it. In the years since the game came out, tons of artists have created fun, dynamic images to adorn the background of your laptop or desktop. Seeing the smiling face of Tracer or Winston—or the frowning face of Reaper, if that’s your thing—is a great way to brighten your day, even if you’re stuck in an online class or a work meeting instead of capturing point A on Numbani.

Here are the best Overwatch and Overwatch 2 desktop backgrounds.

Tracer from “Alive”

Screengrab via Blizzard

You can’t go wrong with this classic still from the Overwatch animated short “Alive“.

Genji and Hanzo in combat

Image via Wallpaper Abyss

Want something a little more dynamic? This wallpaper features the warring Shimada brothers locked in combat.

Lucio’s icon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This wallpaper featuring a colorful Lucio emblem is a little more subtle but still fun.

Classic Overwatch poster

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This wallpaper features promo art of the game’s original cast. You’ve probably seen this one on posters and official merchandise.

D.Va vs. Genji

Image via hage on Pixiv

Want something a little more lighthearted? This wallpaper depicts D.Va destroying Genji in an arcade game at Hanamura’s arcade.

Reaper’s Wraith Form

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Reaper wallpaper is dark, edgy, and pretty darn cool.

Overwatch, assemble!

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like the poster above, this wallpaper was used as a promotional image across Blizzard’s marketing materials. It also appeared as a print in the limited edition version of The Art of Overwatch, Vol. One.

Orisa portrait

Image via b1tterrabbit

Don’t think Orisa is a cool hero? This wallpaper will prove you wrong.

Bastion in the forest

Image via Jarold Sng

This landscape of Bastion meeting Ganymede is enough to pull at anyone’s heartstrings.

Hanamura landscape

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Prefer the tranquil landscapes of Overwatch to its rowdy heroes? This Hanamura concept art makes for a very relaxing background.