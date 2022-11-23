While Overwatch 2 maps generally aren’t designed with one singular hero in mind, there are maps that make more sense with some heroes than with others. For example, maps that have lots of high ledges and viewpoints are good for long-range and sniper heroes, while maps with tight corridors and sharp corners work well for area of effect heroes like Junkrat. When choosing your team composition before a match, it’s important to take the map into consideration.

Like every other hero, Widowmaker has specific team compositions, strategies, and maps that best suit her. While you can play her on an unfavorable map, you may be putting yourself at a disadvantage when trying to take out opposing players. If you’re a Widowmaker fan who wants to learn more about how to make the most of her best maps, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the best Overwatch 2 maps for Widowmaker.

Widowmaker’s best maps in Overwatch 2

New Queen Street

Like most Push maps, New Queen Street has plenty of long sightlines thanks to the winding path of its robot. This means that Widowmaker can easily set up above bends in the road, which allow her to see straight down the robot’s track and either spot her own team or take out enemies as they round corners. The only downside to these sightlines is that enemies can also see Widowmaker if she doesn’t take the time to find cover, so make sure you have something

Busan

The majority of Busan’s control points are surrounded by classic sniper perches. Whether it’s at the top of two sets of stairs in Downtown, the surrounding temples in Sanctuary, or the expansive upper deck of MEKA Base, Widowmaker players have plenty of options on where they want to position. Just watch out for enemy snipers: since these maps are largely symmetrical, it’s just as easy for a skilled Hanzo or Ashe to take you out from their own perch if you aren’t careful.

Nepal

In contrast to Busan’s high vertical perches, Nepal’s best sniper areas are set back horizontally from the map’s control points. This is particularly obvious with Sanctum, which has a large square walkway that surrounds the lower-set control point. There’s plenty of cover around corners and behind pillars, so Widowmaker should have no problem sinking shots onto the point–just watch out for flanks. Shrine works the same way, assuming the Widow sets up either on the roofs surrounding the control point or at the bottom of the stairs looking up. Village is a less-optimal point for Widowmaker, so you may want to swap to a more flexible sniper like Hanzo or Ashe.

Route 66

Whether you’re escorting the payload or attempting to stop it, there are plenty of opportunities for smart Widowmaker players on Route 66. A series of roofs, catwalks, and rock outcroppings parallels the vast majority of the payload’s path, allowing Widow to follow along without ever having to touch the ground. Offensive Widows can keep an eye out for respawning enemies on their way back and stay behind the payload to hit stragglers in team fights; defensive Widows can do the same, preventing enemies from reaching the payload at all.

Blizzard World

Blizzard World is a sniper’s dream. The route to the first capture point goes through a strong choke that forces the attacking team to funnel through a covered corridor. Widowmaker can take advantage of this by standing behind the large statue in front of the entrance and shooting straight across toward the enemy spawn. Once the enemy team begins escorting the payload, she can reposition on the catwalks of the central pylon structure to find the best angle. Even the final path through the castle has a handful of good perches and one long sightline.