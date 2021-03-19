The best Mercy skins in Overwatch

Overwatch has been blessed with many amazing skins over the years, but no one has been a recipient of amazing designs more than Mercy.

Far and away one of the most popular heroes in the Overwatch universe, Mercy is a healer who fits in a variety of team compositions. She also just so happens to be a beautiful angel whose base design lends itself to awesome skin ideas.

Since Overwatch launched in 2016, Mercy has gotten eight new Legendary skins throughout the game’s different seasonal events—and basically all of them have been incredible additions.

Here are Mercy’s best skins in Overwatch.

Pink

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy’s best skin is also her most charitable. In 2018, Blizzard made Pink Mercy available for purchase, with proceeds going toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In total, $12.7 million was raised.

Witch

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

One of Mercy’s earliest skins is also one of her best. In the original Halloween event in 2016, Witch Mercy gave fans a taste of what the developers were capable of when it came to new outfits for the game’s heroes.

2019 Atlantic All-Stars

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To celebrate the Overwatch League’s 2019 All-Star festivities, the designers blessed Mercy with this awesome skin. Atlantic Mercy has a lunar theme, while the Pacific counterpart’s Lúcio had a solar theme.

Winged Victory

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy’s 2017 Summer Games skin adorned the gorgeous medic with a Greek theme for Overwatch’s own “olympics,” turning her Caduceus staff into a torch along the way.

Devil

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

One of Mercy’s original unlockable Legendary skins, Devil turns the healing angel into a demon, fully equipped with horns, devil wings, and a devil tail. Imp is also great, which is just a purple-themed palette swap of the same outfit.