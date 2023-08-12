The best heroes to combo with Illari in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 fans are already getting familiar with the game’s new support hero Illari and her kit in season six. In particular, the community is starting to come to grips with just how much damage she can output alongside helping her team as a support.

Players are fast discovering that, while she’s a versatile hero that can fit many roles, some heroes work much better with her than others. Here are some of the best heroes to combo alongside the new Peruvian support in Overwatch 2 and why they work with her so well.

The best support to pick with Illari in Overwatch 2

To start, let’s think about the other support player on your team. Illari’s kit is defined by two factors: short-to-mid range healing, and large damage output. In that way, she plays like a healing version of DPS hero Sojourn. So, fitting a long-range healer alongside her fits best, as healing each other is just as important as keeping your tank or DPS alive while ensuring a support is nearby no matter the range.

Ana is always a great go-to and fits with other supports easily thanks to her ability to heal from any range. Another long-range option to consider is Baptisite, which would also allow for a lot of potential damage output, especially with his Amplification Matrix ultimate active.

Related: Who is Illari? Meet Overwatch 2’s new solar-charged support hero

There are two other options that don’t offer ranged healing: Mercy and Lucio. If you are running a dive composition, Illari and Lucio could easily move with the team while keeping everyone alive, with the key caveat of the team needing to stay together. As for Mercy, if you really want to frag as Illari, why not have that Mercy damage pocket to really tilt your enemies?

The best DPS to pick with Illari in Overwatch 2

For DPS heroes, Illari allows for a lot of flexibility. If you want to go for a dive composition, Tracer or Sombra work really well with Illari as they can all whittle down weak players to secure fight wins. But if you want to counter heroes like Pharah or Echo, you’d be better suited with hitscan options like Cassidy or Ashe.

Related: 10 tips from Overwatch 2 devs to get you dominating with new hero Illari immediately

In the end, the true match for Illari has to be Sojourn. They both offer similar mobility options, with each available to chase down weak enemies while providing a lot of space for their teammates.

The best tank to pick with Illari in Overwatch 2

Last but not least, the tanks that fit best with Illari are the ones that can combo with her abilities. One of the best examples is Orisa, as she gets a lot of value from her healing—critically, though, their ultimates were almost made for each other. Both Captive Sun and Terra Surge are channel abilities, with one bringing enemies together while the second does damage and prevents them from running away.

Other good choices are Winston for the potential dive, and Wrecking Ball so that Illari can focus on healing her DPS and other support.

About the author