Overwatch has not one, but two resident gunslingers. While most players are probably familiar with the Wild West-themed Cassidy, Deadlock Gang leader Ashe might not come to mind quite as quickly. Added to the game back in 2018, Ashe shook up the meta with her pseudo-sniper methods and her powerful robotic companion B.O.B.

Like all of Overwatch‘s heroes, Ashe will be reappearing as a playable character in Overwatch 2. We’re taking the opportunity to showcase her best skins for the last four years, from event exclusives to challenge rewards and everything in between. If you’re looking to blast away your enemies in style, you can’t do much better than Ashe.

Here are the best Ashe skins in Overwatch.

Socialite

Socialite acts as both a great-looking skin and a connection to Ashe’s lore. While the sharpshooter is better known as the leader of the Deadlock Gang during the events of the game, she grew up in a wealthy family, which taught her how to fit in to high-class society. Originally available during Archives events, this classy skin gives her a fantastically frilly pink coat and feathered hat and dresses B.O.B. up as her bulky butler. As an added bonus, if you’re annoyed by the charm that usually swings at the end of Ashe’s gun when she aims down sights like I am, this is one of the few legendary skins that doesn’t include it.

Little Red

Who knew that robots could make such great wolves? Little Red dresses Ashe up as a fierce version of Little Red Riding Hood, complete with an ax-shaped gun and a fussy grandma outfit for the wolf-like B.O.B. Surprisingly, it was available during Anniversary events rather than Halloween Terror events, though it does look like it would double as an excellent costume. If you want to look extra fierce as you direct B.O.B. into battle, this is the skin for you.

Gangster

Even base legendary skins can have some pizzazz. Gangster is a recolor of the very similar Mobster, but it wins out thanks to its easier-on-the-eyes color scheme. The skin’s pinstripe pants, dark hats, and plentiful chains all prove that Ashe and B.O.B. are a duo that you don’t want to mess with. The best part about Gangster is that it’s a base legendary skin, which means you don’t have to wait for an event to come around to purchase it—you can buy it any time from the Hero Gallery.

Poolside

If Ashe took a beach vacation, it’d look something like this. While her Super Soaker gun and tropical hat are all well and good, the real star here is B.O.B. and his fantastic inflatable flamingo hat. (We’re pretty sure that’s supposed to be a drink floatie.) Appropriately, this warm-weather skin was available during Summer Games events—it’s Ashe’s only Summer Games skin to date. Maybe she’s not cut out for sports.

Warlock

While we’re not usually in the business of ranking Overwatch skins, Warlock might be Ashe’s very best skin. This wholly original design reimagines the gunslinger as a magic-wielding demon summoner and turns B.O.B. into her personal fire golem. Originally available during Halloween Terror events, this skin is full of the little details that Blizzard is known for. The fiery runes on the side of Ashe’s gun, the glowing particle effects that erupt from B.O.B. when he moves, and the skull icon Ashe wears on her head are just a few examples of details that make a difference.

Tiger Huntress

Tiger Huntress puts Ashe and B.O.B. in the wild as they hunt down some extremely big game… or are they themselves the tigers? Their claw-toed boots, fur-lined jackets, and orange sashes seem to suggest otherwise. This skin was available during past Lunar New Year events and is definitely one of Ashe’s most unique looks. If you’re looking for something that’s traditional but still has that gilded glint that’s so representative of Ashe, give Tiger Huntress a try.

Winter

While Winter is only an epic-rarity skin, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s a legendary. This skin was available during past Winter Wonderland events (of course), and it gives both Ashe and B.O.B. appropriate cold weather gear. Ashe gets a frigid gauntlet with fur-lined boots and icy white hair, while B.O.B. looks like a hunk of cold metal in a jean jacket decorated with a snowflake-shaped skull. If you’d rather freeze your enemies out instead of burning them to the ground, this is the skin to use.