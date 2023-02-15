Team USA looks to defend Overwatch World Cup title with new GM and head coach

The Overwatch World Cup might be months away, but the reigning champs have a ways to go before they can prepare to defend their title. Team USA has introduced the committee that will be tasked with crafting a roster that can bring home the gold in the fall.

With a post to Twitter today, the Team USA Overwatch account announced that Florida Mayhem GM Albert “yeHHH” Yeh will serve as the nation’s GM, and Atlanta Reign’s Blake “Gator” Scott will be the country’s head coach. Joining them as the social lead of the team will be YouTuber Bro You Wack.

Yeh’s résumé includes serving as the Florida Mayhem GM for more than four years, having started in October 2018. The 30-year-old previously coached for NRG Esports and was an analyst for the Mayhem before moving to GM.

Introducing your 2023 USA Overwatch World Cup Committee! 🇺🇸



General Manager @yeHHH

Head Coach @g8r

Social Lead @BroYouWack pic.twitter.com/iO7TGUmhiA — USA Overwatch World Cup 🇺🇸 (@USAOWWC) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Gator gained fame for being a founding member of the GOATS team that popularized the infamous triple-tank, triple-DPS team composition, which was named after the team. Gator joined the Atlanta Reign as a tank player in 2018 before being moved to the ATL Academy team. He was announced as the Reign’s coach in November of last year.

The new committee replaces former GM Analynn “bawlynn” Dang, head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins, and community lead Vinit “Fresh” Patel who led the team to a gold medal in 2019 when the last World Cup was played. Prior to their 2019 gold medal, Team USA were ousted in the quarterfinals of the three previous World Cups from 2016 to 2018.