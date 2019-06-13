This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s third annual Anniversary event wrapped up earlier this week, leaving fans wondering when the next event will be. If the past is any indication of the future, fans can expect the game’s Summer Games to be the next seasonal event on the calendar, but when do the games begin, exactly?

Overwatch’s Summer Games typically begin in August and last approximately a month, according to the event timelines from previous years. Although the summer-themed event has begun later and later each year, fans can still expect the 2019 Summer Games to kick off sometime early in the month and to wrap up before the month ends.

Likewise, fans can expect an array of new skins and other cosmetics items to release alongside the summer festivities. Players got the chance to practice their Lúcioball skills with the rotation of brawls in the most recent Anniversary event, but the game mode and its competitive queue will more than likely return once more for the Summer Games this year.

It remains to be seen which Overwatch characters will receive sporty new looks or whether fans will see a new game mode this year, but more information surrounding the Summer Games’ celebration will be released in the weeks leading up to the event.