Splish, splash: Overwatch 2 adds pair of hilarious bath time skins to shop

Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim collaboration event ended today, Nov. 21, and with the weekly in-game shop transition, it is officially time to take a bubble bath. That’s right, the Orisa and Zenyatta skins that players have been waiting for are finally here.

When Blizzard released the trailer for season seven, there were more than a handful of upcoming cosmetics that players immediately began to clamor for. And with just a few weeks left in the season, a pair of the most talked-about skins are now available for players to purchase.

Bathmaster Zenyatta and Rubber Ducky Orisa are available in the Overwatch 2 shop as of today. The Epic-quality Zenyatta skin comes complete with Orbs of Destruction that are shaped like rubber duckies and make a squeaking sound effect. Meanwhile, Orisa herself is turned into an enormous rubber ducky in her latest Legendary skin that will haunt your enemies’ dreams.

Players can get both skins with a handful of other cosmetics as a part of a Bubble Trouble Mega Bundle that costs 2,700 OW coins. The bundle has six total items including both skins, a Quackymari weapon charm, Rubber Ducky weapon charm, Bathmaster spray, and Sud Buddy spray.

There are two other bundles for players who only play one of the heroes. The Rubber Ducky Orisa bundle costs 2,200 OW coins, and the Bathmaster Zenyatta bundle will run you 1,500 OW coins. The Quackymari weapon charm is a part of Zenyatta’s bundle and the Rubber Ducky charm is in Orisa’s.

All three of these bundles were added to the shop today, Nov. 21, and they will only be available for one week. They will leave the shop following next week’s shop reset around 1pm CT on Tuesday, Nov. 28.