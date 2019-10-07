This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Blizzard revealed on its Korean website earlier today that it was awarded the “Hanbok Love” certificate by the government of South Korea for the modern Hanbok skin of D.Va.

Each year, the new Lunar Year is celebrated in Overwatch with exclusive skins inspired by Chinese and Korean cultures. In 2017, the featured skin was for D.Va. Other Lunar Year skins also promote South Korean culture, like Magistrate McCree, Hong Gildong Tracer, and Sanye Orisa.

“Blizzard was recognized for its contribution to spread the beauty of the traditional Hanbok to more than 40 million of Overwatch players around the world, through Overwatch’s Korean-style skin Palanquin D.Va,” Blizzard said.

The Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Tourism thanked Blizzard for promoting South Korean culture to the Overwatch player base with its South Korean hero D.Va, the map Busan, and other features.

The ceremony took place in the Changdeokgung Palace, one of the most famous symbols of South Korean culture and history, during the Hanbok Culture week where the traditional dress is celebrated through fashion shows and parades. The “Hanbok Love” certificate is a letter of appreciation from the government that’s given to those who spread Hanbok in foreign countries. During the ceremony, others were awarded the certificate, including popular K-pop boy band BangTan Boys (BTS).

Lee Hak Sung, a technical artist who contributed to the creation of the D.Va Hanbok skin, attended the ceremony. “As Korean artists, we can continue to promote Korean culture to the world through Blizzard games, such as Overwatch,” he said. “I will try.”