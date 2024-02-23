Some former Overwatch League talent will reunite for OWCS broadcasts

The North American broadcast crew for the new Overwatch Championship Series is a who’s who of former Overwatch League talent.

Just under a month after being let go from the company amid a swath of layoffs that left just 12 full-time employees working in esports at Activision Blizzard, several popular casters, analysts, and a host will all be back behind the mic or at a desk for Stage One of the OWCS.

Familiar faces. Image via @OW_Esports

OWL mainstay Soe Gschwind will return to host the shows, joined on the desk by two former OWL pros and analysts, Jake and Reinforce. Casting each match will be the legendary “Uber X” duo of Uber and Mr. X, along with Jaws and Nekkra.

The OWL came to an unceremonious end late last year, after Soe famously got emotional signing off of the Overwatch World Cup broadcast at BlizzCon, with the future in doubt. Now, some of the team is back for the new iteration of Overwatch 2 esports.

“Not going anywhere,” Jake said on Twitter/X. “Let’s do this.” Jake was an original member of the OWL and has gone on to continue his career within the esport.

“SUPER excited to get back on the mic this year,” Jaws said. “Pairing up with Rose [Nekkra] again should be a lot of fun, keeping the new partner every year tradition alive!”

“OWL might be over but we’re still back covering the new OWCS,” Nekkra announced. “And I’m back with my first ever OWL partner Jaws! I’ve been working hard in the off-season with a chance to be back casting OW. Very excited to see what we can put together as a duo.”

Here’s when to tune in. Image via OWCS

OWCS Stage One for NA and EMEA begins on March 1, but the first broadcast matches will be on March 9, as seen in the schedule image above.