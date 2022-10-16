Shroud encounters a Lúcio that doesn’t know how to heal in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode

Support heroes are an invaluable part of every team in Overwatch 2. While they possess the ability to heal allies, they can also provide them with other types of utility to better prepare them for the opposition.

Getting a good handle on the game’s various support heroes, each with unique kits, is a challenge for some players. Content creator and streamer Shroud experienced one such player in one of his recent platinum competitive games. He did not realize until the match was almost over that his team’s Lúcio did not know how to heal his teammates.

In this clip, Shroud questions why his team isn’t being healed at a steady rate despite being grouped together—a situation where Lúcio’s healing works wonders. He soon discovers that the Lúcio player is shooting projectiles at the various team members rather than damaging their opponents, indicating that they don’t know how the hero’s healing works.

This ultimately results in Shroud’s team losing the game 1-3, but gives the creator a comedic moment to look back on, as well as earning a play of the game where he struggled to use Widowmaker’s grappling hook successfully.

Overwatch 2 recently celebrated amassing 25 million players within the first ten days of launch across all platforms. To commemorate the achievement, as well as to compensate for the myriad of issues that have and are still impacting the game, Blizzard is rewarding all players that log in from Oct. 25 to the end of season one with a new Legendary skin for Reaper called Cursed Captain, a Health Pack weapon charm, and three designated double-XP weekends.