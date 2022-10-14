Overwatch 2 hits staggering player count in just 10 days, Blizzard says—despite rocky launch

Overwatch 2 has reached a total player count of 25 million since its launch, according to developer Blizzard Entertainment.

In a tweet posted by the official Overwatch account, the developer revealed that in the 10 days since Overwatch 2‘s launch on Oct. 4, the game has accrued more than 25 million players. Blizzard also said in a press release that Overwatch 2 has smashed the first game’s daily player peak. While specific numbers were not provided, Overwatch 2‘s daily player peak was reportedly three times as high as that of the first Overwatch.

TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯



Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/2ESBr5Shmk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 14, 2022

These milestones were reached despite a rocky launch for the game, which had to contend with struggling servers, two DDoS attacks, and a myriad of bugs preventing players from experiencing the game as intended. While the development team is still ironing out all the kinks following launch, the servers are mostly stable and players have been able to give Overwatch 2‘s new heroes, maps, and modes a try.

Alongside the player count announcement, Blizzard revealed that all players who log in to the game starting on Oct. 25 and running until Dec. 6, the end of season one, will receive the legendary Cursed Captain Reaper skin and the Health Pack weapon charm for free. Players will also be able to participate in three double XP weekends:

Oct. 21 at 1pm CT to Oct. 24 at 1pm CT

Oct. 28 at 1pm CT to Oct. 31 at 1pm CT

Nov. 24 at 1pm CT to Nov. 28 at 1pm CT

Overwatch 2 is available now.