‘She’s not that bad’: Overwatch 2 players defend ‘outdated’ Pharah design

The Overwatch 2 community has clashed this week following an argument over the viability of Damage hero Pharah, with discussion sparked after one player called the rocket-wielding character’s kit “outdated.”

Titled “Let’s stop joking ourselves: Pharah is outdated,” a Sept. 23 Reddit thread saw the player dissect Pharah’s status in the current meta, concluding her kit is heavily flawed. The player believes the pace of Overwatch 2, compared to the prequel, is much faster and Pharah can no longer compete.

They also said that no one brings up the issue of Pharah’s outdated design due to her synergy with Mercy. “Anyone is annoying when their damage [is] boosted by Mercy. That isn’t Pharah’s fault, and I’m tired of acting like it is.”

However, it quickly appeared the community thought otherwise. “She’s not that bad,” said one responder, with another stating the reason she feels a little weak is because of the power of hit scan heroes like Ashe and Sojourn.

Others also came to Pharah’s defense, praising the character’s high damage and mobility. Players seem to think that when any hero gets paired with a solid Mercy, they can do severe damage, but Pharah can benefit from the entirety of Mercy’s kit thanks to her Jet Pack. The two are among Overwatch 2’s most mobile heroes and can be a frustrating combination.

Another believes that, while Pharah and a number of other classic Overwatch heroes are a little weak right now, it’s possibly due to the swap away from six-versus-six to five-versus-five in Overwatch 2. Nevertheless, in the hands of a skilled pilot, she still packs a punch.

Some, including the post’s author, also believe that Pharah’s ultimate isn’t up to par with the pace of Overwatch 2. But again people came to the Damage hero’s aid, stating the power and damage output Pharah’s ult is capable of is worth the vulnerability trade-off, and that it’s almost guaranteed to net the player a pick. Others pointed out Damage heroes like Cassidy have an even worse ultimate, which requires heaps more setup.

It’s clear the jury is still out on Pharah and, for the most part, a whole subset of Overwatch heroes as the meta fluctuates following a variety of hero changes and the shift to five-versus-five. The game has seen huge shifts in the meta over the years with some heroes rising while others fall.

Perhaps Pharah will have her day in the sunlight again sooner, rather than later.

