Shanghai Dragons welcome back Fearless

The Shanghai Dragons’ former starting main tank Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok will be returning to the roster for the start of the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced yesterday.

Fearless had been playing with the Dragons’ academy team, Team CC, in the Chinese region of Overwatch Contenders after being dropped from the main Dragons roster over health concerns in early 2019.

Shanghai Dragons on Twitter We're pleased to welcome Fearless back to the main Dragons roster!

Team CC had two quite successful seasons of Contenders in 2019. In the most recent season of Contenders, they placed second and looked to be the most consistently dominant team behind LGE.HUYA. Just last week Team CC secured the first position in the pre-Contenders seeding tournament with a clean 3-0 win over the Hangzhou Spark’s academy team BiliBili Gaming.

Shanghai has constructed quite the star-studded team for its 2020 title campaign. Some pundits pointed at their inexperienced main tank as being their one weakness, but with Fearless being called back to the main squad, the team has added quality depth at that position.

The team also parted ways with off-tank player Lee “envy” Kang-jae today, who announced his retirement. The team should have no more roster announcements to come, as they now have a full 12 man roster.

The Overwatch League returns Feb. 8. The Shanghai Dragons will go toe-to-toe against the Chengdu Hunters at 6pm CT on Feb. 15.