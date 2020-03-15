Shanghai Dragons adopt new mascot, ask for fans’ help in picking name

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Shanghai Dragons have yet to play their first match of the 2020 Overwatch League season, but the team is preparing for their first steps on the big stage nonetheless by adopting a new mascot. But don’t worry, Shanghai fans—the Chinese team is sticking with a dragon as its representative.

The new mascot is a cutely designed red dragon with flame-colored hair. It has deer-like horns and boasts a Shanghai Dragons T-shirt and a pair of goggles lined with bright orange wings.

Here it is, our official mascot going forward! We'll let you vote on a name shortly, but we suspect there will be a lot of support to keep it as Juice 🤭#ShanghaiDragons #Breakthrough pic.twitter.com/dnDRV9XRUH — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) March 15, 2020

Fans will have a chance to vote on the mascot’s name. The team has yet to reveal the options fans will be able choose between, although it seems as though “Juice” is a strong contender, according to the team’s announcement.

The Shanghai-based team was originally scheduled to play its first matches of the season during its February homestead weekend, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Matches were rescheduled for March, but even those make-up games were delayed a second time after the situation surrounding the outbreak remained unchanged.

Last week, the Overwatch League canceled all homestead events—regardless of location—through May 1 to further protect the well-being and health of attendees, players, and staff.