Seoul Dynasty signs off-tank Toyou to 2-way contract

The Overwatch League’s Seoul Dynasty has signed 19-year-old off-tank player Lim “Toyou” Hyun-woo to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Toyou previously played for Gen.G in Korean Contenders, which is the academy team for the Dynasty. Toyou has had some poor recent results, though, with his team struggling to place highly in the two previous seasons of Contenders.

Because of this, Toyou was likely a relatively cheap and easy target for Seoul to sign and he fills a gaping hole in the roster’s current structure.

The Dynasty have seemingly lost confidence in their former flex-tank player Michelle. For most of this season, they’ve been playing with two main-tanks in their lineup. This issue has stifled the Dynasty’s creativity and makes it easier for other teams to prepare to play them.

Toyou will now be available to play for the team in all upcoming matches, whether it’s with the development team in Contenders or in the Overwatch League with the Seoul Dynasty. But with Zarya being a popular pick to play in the flex-tank position, especially in the Asian regions, it might be unlikely that Seoul will play Toyou when they have a strong Zarya on the team already in their star DPS player, Profit.

With the newest season of Korean Contenders quickly approaching, Seoul will have to decide whether they want to use their new player. Otherwise, the long list of two-way contract rules may preclude him from participating in OWL matches for the foreseeable future.

The Seoul Dynasty will play this weekend in the Countdown Cup: Asia Quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 8 at 5am CT.