Seeing ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in” in Overwatch 2?’ Here’s what to do

Overwatch 2 released on PC and consoles yesterday, with thousands of players flooding servers to try out the hero shooter sequel.

Along with a massive influx of players, there have been countless errors preventing players from accessing the game, whether it be due to connectivity issues, verification issues, or simply long queue times.

A common an irritating error that displays ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in’ has similarly plagued many players trying to access Overwatch 2. This is what this vague issue is and how to attempt to fix it.

How to fix ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in’ error in Overwatch 2

After being faced with long queue times shortly after logging into Overwatch 2, some unfortunate players have been hit with an error message, which reads ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in.’

This is a particularly frustrating error as it provides little insight into what specifically went wrong loading the game. Given its ambiguity, there is no concrete fix to this error message or verified means of fixing it other than closing Overwatch 2 and relaunching the game.

Completely exiting out of Overwatch 2 and Battle.net appears to have aided PC players while closing the game and restarting the player’s respective console appears to provide additional help to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch players.

This may take several tries before eventually beating the long queue and entering into the game. For players still struggling to enter Overwatch 2 and consistently receiving this error, it is also highly recommended to check your web connection and ensure that both Overwatch 2 and Battle.net are up-to-date on any potential updates.

Once granted access to Overwatch 2, it is heavily recommended to stay in the game as long as possible to dodge the queue and minimize the risk of running into this frustrating error message once again.